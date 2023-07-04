LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though it was a hot Fourth of July, parade-goers in Boulder City were decked out in their red white, and blue for the 75th Damboree Parade.

It was a celebration of America’s birthday with a town ready to party.

“I’m 85 years old and I sit out in the sun,” Darlene Medina said.

Medina and her family have been coming to the parade for 40 years.

“The people, the kids, waving the flag, they really are Americanized here. It’s so awesome to live here and see this,” Medina said.

“Everyone is just full of family, and friendship you can’t ask for a better place or better people,” Troy Harvey, who is part of Medina’s family said.

Not only is Boulder City celebrating independence day but the city was celebrating itself too as it was its 75th year of hosting the Fourth of July Damboree parade.

“I do this every year it is my favorite holiday we come out and cheer on everybody no matter how hot,” Kristina Pullen said.

“We come out every summer as long as we are in town, and it is amazing,” Laurie Rodriguez said.