LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The City of Boulder City posted to Twitter on Tuesday asking the public to report suspicious activity after multiple parks and a building was vandalized.
Boulder City found tags at Oasis Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Xeriscape Park, and the Multi-use Building (MUB). The tags covered bathroom stalls, picnic benches, and the area around the splash pad.
According to Boulder City, staff spent seven hours trying to remove the graffiti and some of the tags need to be painted over.
On Tuesday, Boulder City posted to Twitter, calling for an end to graffiti in Boulder City. Authorities are asking for people to call (702)-293-9224 ext 1 if they see something suspicious.