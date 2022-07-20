Courtesy of City of Boulder City Twitter- Boulder city picnic bench with graffiti on it

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The City of Boulder City posted to Twitter on Tuesday asking the public to report suspicious activity after multiple parks and a building was vandalized.

Courtesy of City of Boulder City Twitter

Boulder City found tags at Oasis Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Xeriscape Park, and the Multi-use Building (MUB). The tags covered bathroom stalls, picnic benches, and the area around the splash pad.

Courtesy of City of Boulder City Twitter

According to Boulder City, staff spent seven hours trying to remove the graffiti and some of the tags need to be painted over.

Courtesy of City of Boulder City Twitter

On Tuesday, Boulder City posted to Twitter, calling for an end to graffiti in Boulder City. Authorities are asking for people to call (702)-293-9224 ext 1 if they see something suspicious.