Both parties ramp up campaign efforts in Nevada just weeks away from Election Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are just over three weeks away from election day, and early voting is right around the corner here in Nevada.

Clark County has started to send mail ballots to all registered voters in the county. You can either mail them in or drop them off at a handful of sites, including Las Vegas City Hall.

The candidates knowing now is the time to make their pitch to voters. Last week, heavy hitters from both campaigns made their way to the Las Vegas valley.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence rallied supporters in Boulder City. Then on Friday, democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held a couple different events in town.

Biden spoke to Latino leaders and hosted at a drive-in event. In a one-on-one interview with 8 News Now, Biden continued to blast President Trump’s coronavirus response.

Pence also attacked the democrats during his time in Nevada.

“The way the administration has handled the COVID situation has been irresponsible, totally irresponsible, and gave no national guidelines, basically the governors you’re on your own and didn’t provide,” Biden said.

“They want to abolish fossil fuels, use taxpayer funds to abortions, they want to defund the police and if you couldn’t figure it out last night they want to pack the Supreme Court,” Pence said.

It is clear both parties are doing whatever they can to win here in the Silver State.

The big names do not stop with Pence and Biden. The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, will be in Las Vegas Monday to share her father’s “Make America Great Again” agenda with local supporters.

Early voting runs from October 17th to the 30th. You can also vote in-person at more than 100 locations on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 3rd.