Both parents face charges in deadly crash that killed 1-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The father of a young child killed in a high speed crash has now also been arrested. Both parents of the child now face charges for the crash.

Lauren Prescia, 23, is accused of driving impaired when she crashed into a marquee sign, killing her 1-year-old son. The crash happened on June 12 at the intersection of Lake Mead and Rampart.

Metro Police now say the father, 23-year-old Cameron Hubbard-Jones, is also responsible.

According to court records, Hubbard-Jones was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the charge of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm. His bail is set at $5,000.

Police are charging Hubbard-Jones with reckless driving. Officers say he was also going more than 100 mph on Rampart before the deadly crash.

Dash camera footage showed two cars speeding, with Hubbard-Jones in a Mercedes and Prescia in a Hyundai. Officers claim the parents were likely racing each other on the street.

Police report Prescia driving 121 mph in a 45 mph zone before hitting a car and slamming into the marquee sign support with her son in the back seat.

A retired Metro sergeant watched the video. He says a quick flash possibly shows the moment of the deadly crash and that the father is just as responsible as the mother.

“Why was he going fast?” retired Metro Sgt. Richard Strader questioned. “There’s no need just because they’re going home. He should have probably gotten on the phone and said my wife/girlfriend/whatever their relationship is has got my child in the car, and she is driving extremely fast on this roadway.”

A police report says Hubbard-Jones claimed the two were in the process of a custody exchange.

Meanwhile, Prescia was in court again this morning. Her lawyer withdrew from the case, and another public defender is being assigned.

Prescia is being held on $50,000 bail and is due back in court tomorrow.

A memorial at the crash site continues to grow with balloons, toys and candles. Many who don’t know the child or family continue to come and pay their respects.

A candlelight vigil for Royce Jones is scheduled for eight tomorrow night at Buckskin Basin Park.