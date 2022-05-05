LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police say both drivers were at fault in a car crash Monday involving Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

The crash happened near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway. According to the police report, the driver of the car

Police say the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Impala turned left into an apartment complex on Centennial Parkway when it collided with Fiore’s silver 2020 BMW. Fiore suffered a concussion and several broken bones.

Police determined the driver of the Impala was determined to be “at primary fault” for failing to yield the right of way involving a left turn at an intersection that caused a collision.

Police also found Fiore to be at fault for failing to maintain a single travel lane.

Neither driver showed any signs of impairment according to police.