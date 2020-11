LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A holiday tradition returns on Friday. The Botanical Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolates will light up tomorrow night.

This year, it will be a celebration of first responders.

The lighting ceremony will be virtual on the Ethel M website. It will open to the public on Saturday, and reservations will be required.

Guests will also have their temperature checked and must wear a mask while in the garden.