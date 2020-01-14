Boring Company releases new photos of Convention Center tunnel, ‘People Mover’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Boring Company released new photos of the tunnel they are working on at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s (LVCVA) board meeting on Tuesday.

The photos show progress being made on the $52.5 million project that will serve as a 40-feet underground tunnel, called the ‘People Mover.’

A view inside the Boring Company people mover tunnel, under construction beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Halls, as the construction train ferries guests on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Elon Musk’s the Boring Company is nearing the halfway point in building the first of two tunnels at the Convention Center.

Since tunneling began on Nov. 15, LVCVA says the Boring Company has now bored about 2,100 feet from its start at the South Hall of the convention center to its current location just west of the Central Hall. That length, they say, is equal to almost six football fields.

Once completed, the underground transit system will have two tunnels, each measuring 0.8 of a mile in length.

A panoramic view of the grand entry on the south facade of the new West Hall as construction continues on the Phase Two Las Vegas Convention Center District expansion project at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The system is expected to use Tesla’s electric vehicles to transport convention attendees from one end of the Convention Center’s 200-acre campus to the other in about one minute. LVCVA says it currently takes about 30 minutes to walk from one end to the other.

Back in December, Musk said he believes the construction will be finished sometime in 2020.