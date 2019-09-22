Border Report: Live tour preview

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KLAS) — Over the next two weeks the Border Report crew will have a team driving the entire length of the U.S.-Mexico border, talking to people who live there about what life is like. The unfiltered view of the nearly 2,000-mile stretch is expected to be eye opening for everyone.

In the video above, you can get a closer look at the truck they will be driving. It is equipped with7 cameras. They will be able to go live from the vehicle. One of them is an infrared camera so at night we can see all the action that our eyes can’t pick up.

You can follow along as well on borderreport.com or use #borderreport on Twitter.