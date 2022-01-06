Boosters for kids could help keep classrooms safe, experts say

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CDC’s recommendation of booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15 could help keep them safer in classrooms, according to health experts.

With the recommendation, the CDC says that vaccinated and boosted individuals don’t have to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, but should get tested after 5 days.

According to infectious disease epidemiologist at UNLV Brian Labus, the booster recommendation for kids these ages comes at the perfect time.

“If someone has been fully vaccinated within the last 6 months or they’ve received the booster after that time, they don’t need to quarantine after exposure, so it allows us to get kids back in the classroom after exposure without taking them out,” Labus said.

Mother of three teens Sonia Petkewich told 8 News Now she will be taking her eldest children to get their boosters to add an extra layer of protection, especially because her youngest child recently contracted COVID-19.

“I just want them to be able to be at school and be protected and not be the reason why they or someone else gets sick,” Petkewich said.

Labus also explained how boosting your immune system gives you the best chance to fight off the virus, regardless of the strain.

“The reason we’re recommending the booster for kids age 12 to 15 is the same reason we’re recommending it for everyone over that,” he said. “Over time your immune system wears off a little bit. You don’t have the same strength and protection from vaccines you did when you initially got it, and this gives you a boost.”