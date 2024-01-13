LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As fast as the northwest valley is growing, it’s a bit of a shock to think that the Centennial Hills Community Center is more than 16 years old. It’s already time to remodel the indoor and outdoor pools at the center — just one of the Public Works projects that are on the schedule in 2024 in the northwest valley.

8 News Now is looking at projects across the valley, concluding our reports with Ward 6 — the booming corridor along U.S. 95 in the northwest valley that’s home to Skye Canyon and part of Centennial Hills. Links to our reports on projects in the rest of Las Vegas appear at the bottom of this article.

Many of these projects are just getting started and won’t be under construction for awhile. The projects listed below are progressing through stages to secure funding, decisions on design and ultimately construction.

Centennial Hills Community Center

A remodel that will cost an estimated $10 million will improve the indoor and outdoor swimming pools at the Centennial Hills Community Center. The center is at 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, just northeast of the Centennial Bowl. The project is currently in the design phase. The city has secured $6 million for the project, and is expected to add the remaining $4 million in 2025.

Metro police substation and park

Las Vegas is working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on plans for a police substation and park at the southwest corner of Grand Teton Drive and Hualapai Way. Housing has already surrounded the site. The project is expected to cost $10 million to build, and the Public Works Department expects to award a contract in the fall of 2024. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2025.

Northwest Regional Park

As development keeps pushing beyond the Kyle Canyon turnoff on U.S. 95, Las Vegas is beginning work on a brand new regional park in the far northwest valley. “We are excited to get started with the Northwest Regional Park. This is Phase 1A at Log Cabin and El Capitan,” Director of Public Works Joey Paskey said. With $24 million in funding from the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act (SNPLMA), plans for the park include a couple of things you won’t find anywhere else. Paskey listed the amenities to the City Council during a Jan. 3 presentation:

an historic interpretive design of the Las Vegas and Tonopah Railway

walking pathways

dog parks

an amphitheater

a Northern Paiute Indian Learning Center

Grand Teton overpass

Starting at the end of January 2024, construction will begin on the Grand Teton overpass at U.S. 95. The $41 million project is expected to be finished by the end of summer in 2025, and will include roadway improvements between El Capitan and Tee Pee. Funding for the project is coming from a variety of sources.

The map above will be updated to show the locations of projects from this series, which began Monday and will go through Saturday.

