LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas women opened a bookstore in honor of another bookstore that served the Historic Westside for more than 20 years.

The first black-owned bookstore, The Native Son Bookstore, once stood on D Street and Monroe Avenue in the Historic Westside and was considered by many as a pillar of knowledge.

Samuel Smith Jr. had a front seat watching his father Sam Smith change lives.

“My dad was a fire chief here for about 25 years he opened up a bookstore back in 96,” Smith said. “He wanted to instill hope because when you walk out the door you see all kinds of disbarring things.”

Now, in their 70’s former educator Carol Santiago and author Tamara Shiloh are continuing his legacy.

“Sam Smith was the icon of the neighborhood with Native Son bookstore after he made his transition then the bookstore went away,” Santiago said.

The pair opened the MultiCultural bookstore in Las Vegas in honor of Native Son, ensuring that there is access to books for everyone.

“In this Historic Westside there’s a real need for literature,” Santiago said.

“People won’t have to drive halfway across town to get to a bookstore,” Shiloh explained. “All our books are face forward so when children walk into the bookstore, they see themselves.”

The bookstore will have Storytimes, a stage for authors to have an open dialogue about their books, and each corner will showcase multicultural communities.

“We have African American, Asian, Native American, and Spanish books,” Shiloh shared.

Both women told 8 News Now Anchor Ozzy Mora they hope the bookstore will help kids develop a love for reading.

“So, you read a book, you just don’t leave it [and] now let’s dig into it,” Santiago said. “Our kids need more time to be able to process and understand.”

They aim to also support teachers and parents in the process with the goal of making the bookstore a community hub while taking people to different periods under one roof.

“You have a place to come, have a cup of coffee [and] sit down with a book,” Santiago said.

The bookstore is their second location with the first one opening in Richmond, California. The MultiCultural Bookstore Las Vegas is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 910 Owens Boulevard.