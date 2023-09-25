LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police released booking photos Monday of two teenagers accused of intentionally hitting and killing a bicyclist in an incident that captured national attention.

Jesus Ayala, 18; and Jzamir Keys, 16, are accused of targeting 64-year-old Andreas “Andy” Probst and capturing the moment they swerved to hit him from behind on video, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.

Jesus Ayala, 18, is accused of targeting Probst and capturing the moment they swerved to hit him from behind on video. (LVMPD)

On Monday morning, The Clark County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal complaints Monday against Ayala and Keys, charging the two with murder with the use of a deadly weapon, in what the D.A.’s office called an “unfortunate and inexcusable event.”

“People riding bicycles should feel safe and secure and should not be subjected to criminals who put their lives at risk,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said. “Justice will be served.”

Jzamir Keys, 16, is accused of targeting Probst and capturing the moment they swerved to hit him from behind on video. (LVMPD)

Probst, a retired California police chief, was riding his bicycle in a designated bike lane near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway on the morning of Aug. 14 when the suspects are accused of hitting him with a stolen car. Probst later died at the hospital.

The video of the incident circulated within several Las Vegas high schools in the weeks after the murder, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained last week. It was not until a student approached a school resource officer in late August that Metro police learned the act appeared intentional, documents said.

That video went viral across the internet.

Ayala initially faced 18 charges, including murder with the use of a deadly weapon. Court records show 11 of those 18 charges were dropped. He now faces 7 charges, including murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Keys also faces three charges related to the event. Those charges are murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and attempted murder with a deadly weapon

Ayala and Keys will be formally arraigned on the charges on Tuesday, Sept. 26. At the hearing, the D.A. says the Clark County District Attorney’s Office will address their custody status.