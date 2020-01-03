Booker Elementary launches ‘Hands on Books’ reading program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students at Booker Elementary are getting a first class ticket to the powerful world of reading. Today was the official launch of its national reading program “Hands on Books”, which will provide mentors to students across the United States.

They will host regular reading and library sessions to help students improve their ability to read while also growing a love of reading.

“We’re targeting elementary school students, predominantly first through fifth grade, and it’s essential to be able to go in their early life when their minds are still malleable. We have an opportunity to really make an impact that will last an entire life,” said Evan Jackson of Kappa Alpha Psi.

The program was made possible with the help of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and international nonprofit Room to Read.