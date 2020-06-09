‘Boogaloo’ terror suspects freed on bail in Las Vegas, next court date June 17

From left, William Loomis, Stephen Parshall and Andrew Lynam. The three are associated with the “Boogaloo Movement” and face local and federal charges.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stephen T. Parshall, one of three men charged in a conspiracy to attack Las Vegas police during recent protests appeared before a judge in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday and was released on $1 million bond.

Court records indicate his co-defendants, Andrew Lyman and William Loomis, had previously been released. Attorneys’ attempts to have Parshall’s bail reduced on Tuesday were rejected, but court records indicate he is no longer in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

The three are associated with the “Boogaloo Movement” — a term used by extremists to signify a coming civil war and/or collapse of society. Each is charged with felonies that allege conspiracy to commit a terrorist act using explosives.

All three men are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 17 on the local charges. They will also face separate charges in federal court.

They are accused of plotting to throw Molotov cocktails at Las Vegas officers if tear gas was deployed during the peaceful demonstration, according to previous reports from federal and local prosecutors. The act was intended to spark violence, authorities say.

The Las Vegas protests were part of ongoing protests nationwide following the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody.

Bail terms for the suspects include electronic monitoring, a prohibition on weapons possession and a prohibition on contact with co-defendants.