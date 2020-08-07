‘Boogaloo’ defendants remain in Pahrump holding facility, arraignment postponed

From left, William L. Loomis, Stephen Parshall and Andrew T. Lynam Jr. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS — Arraignment was postponed in Nevada state court for three men accused of plotting to firebomb a Las Vegas racial injustice protest to spark violence and advance views of an extremist anti-government “boogaloo” group.

Stephen Parshall, Andrew Lynam and William Loomis were not brought in custody Thursday from a private detention facility in rural Pahrump.

That’s where they’re being held on separate but similar federal charges. A judge reset their hearing for Aug. 27.

Defense attorneys say the men will plead not guilty. They’re already scheduled for trial Nov. 31 on federal conspiracy and firearm charges.