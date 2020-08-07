‘Boogaloo’ defendants remain in Pahrump holding facility, arraignment postponed

Loomis Parshall Lynam

From left, William L. Loomis, Stephen Parshall and Andrew T. Lynam Jr. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS — Arraignment was postponed in Nevada state court for three men accused of plotting to firebomb a Las Vegas racial injustice protest to spark violence and advance views of an extremist anti-government “boogaloo” group.

Stephen Parshall, Andrew Lynam and William Loomis were not brought in custody Thursday from a private detention facility in rural Pahrump.

That’s where they’re being held on separate but similar federal charges. A judge reset their hearing for Aug. 27.

Defense attorneys say the men will plead not guilty. They’re already scheduled for trial Nov. 31 on federal conspiracy and firearm charges.

