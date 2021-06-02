Bone identified as that of Nevada man; woman companion still missing

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — A bone found in northern Nevada has been identified as that of a man reported missing in 2019, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office said.
A family member reported Douglas Benjamin Hegge, of Osino, missing in September 2019. Also missing is Beth Agee-Morrison, of Osino, who was reportedly with Hegge at the time.
A person found a possible human bone in a rural area in the county, which was sent to the coroner’s office for identification. The time and exact place of the discovery was not released.
A positive DNA match came back on the bone to Hegge, officials said.
Investigators previously said Agee-Morrison lived with Hegge and their home had been cleaned out.
Anyone with information about the disappearance of Hegge or Agee-Morrison is asked to call 775-748-1684.