Bone identified as that of Nevada man; woman companion still missing

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — A bone found in northern Nevada has been identified as that of a man reported missing in 2019, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office said.

A family member reported Douglas Benjamin Hegge, of Osino, missing in September 2019. Also missing is Beth Agee-Morrison, of Osino, who was reportedly with Hegge at the time.

A person found a possible human bone in a rural area in the county, which was sent to the coroner’s office for identification. The time and exact place of the discovery was not released.

A positive DNA match came back on the bone to Hegge, officials said.

Douglas Benjamin Hegge (Elko County Sheriff’s Office / KLAS)

Investigators previously said Agee-Morrison lived with Hegge and their home had been cleaned out.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Hegge or Agee-Morrison is asked to call 775-748-1684.