Bonanno’s New York Pizza Kitchen opens new location; $500 gift cards giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Fifth Avenue Restaurant Group celebrating a grand opening of Bonanno’s New York Pizza Kitchen at a new location this weekend.

The celebration will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. located at 7090 West Craig Road near Tenaya Way.

As part of the celebration, Bonanno’s will be giving out $500 gift cards for the first 100 guests. They will also have $1 pizza slices (limit one slice per person) and half off whole pies all day (limit two per order).

The $500 gift card giveaway is open to those 18 years of age or older with a valid government-issued photo ID and limited to one per household.

“We’re incredibly excited to kick off our grand opening by giving away $50,000 worth of Bonanno’s New York Pizza Kitchen gift cards,” said Frank Bonanno, CEO of Fifth Avenue Restaurant Group. “This is the biggest giveaway we’ve ever done, and we’re happy to roll it out in North Las Vegas, where business is booming!”

