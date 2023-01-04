A powerful Pacific storm is set to slam into Southern California Wednesday, prompting officials to issue evacuation warnings in some of the region’s burn scar areas.

The event, being described as an atmospheric river or bomb cyclone by weather officials, could bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to much of the Southland, according to the National Weather Service.

Although showers will fall throughout the day Wednesday, the heaviest rain is expected to arrive in Southern California during the evening hours and into Thursday.

Up to 8 inches of snow could fall at the higher mountain elevations. Snow levels are expected to remain above 6,500 feet but could lower as temperatures drop later in the week.

The threat of heavy downpours have officials concerned about possible flooding and debris flows in and near our burn scar areas.

The L.A. County Department of Public Works has issued evacuation warnings that go into effect Wednesday afternoon and run through Friday morning for the following areas:

Areas of the Lake Fire burn scar

North end of the Bobcat Fire burn scar

Although showers should taper off this weekend, we are expecting more rain to arrive next week.