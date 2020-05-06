BOMA Nevada donates $7,500 to Salvation Army for COVID-19 relief efforts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – BOMA Nevada, the Nevada Chapter of the commercial real estate non-profit organization, recently donated $7,500 to the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada to aid in COVID-19 relief efforts.

BOMA said the Salvation Army was a natural fit for BOMA’s community outreach efforts because it provides shelters and meals for hundreds of homeless every day, while also equipping Nevadans in need with supplies and medical beds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Times are hard for everyone right now, and we knew we wanted to give back to our local community and those in need here,” said BOMA Nevada Board Member Chuck Eller. “We saw all the good The Salvation Army was doing around COVID-19 in addition to the services they provide daily for Nevadans. We are grateful for the work this organization is doing and feel very fortunate to be able to aid in their efforts during this time.”