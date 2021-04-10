Bolden Little League plays ball for the first time in over a year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opening day for Bolden Little League drew in quite the crowd Saturday, as the players stepped back on the field more than a year later.

The young players were stripped from their passion for baseball last year when the pandemic shut everything down. This year they were able to go back to playing, with some new changes at Doolittle Field.

Opening day at Doolittle Field came with a celebration, as the Bolden Little League baseball team kicks off their 2021 season.

The brand-new scoreboard was made possible with a $10,000 donation from the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, making the comeback on the field extra special.

“it has been a tough year and if you look around you can see the excitement that the kids have that they can play baseball again,” said Mario Berlanga, President of Bolden Little League.

The excitement was clear, with new uniforms and equipment ready to be used.

“I like how we can take turns to batting,” said little leaguer Jeremiah Reid. “We take breaks, so we don’t get over tired.”

“When you are playing the teams, everybody gets to have a certain role in the same game,” said little leaguer Giani Powell.

Several members of Las Vegas Metro Police were there, and Sheriff Lombardo was on hand to throw the first pitch. He says it is a way for the Westside community to know that law enforcement is on their side.

“We want the community and the kids to appreciate the cops and consider them their friend and not their enemy,” said Sheriff Lombardo.

This year the league had 130 members, but they made sure to follow COVID-19 protocols in order to make sure they have a successful season.

Being part of a little baseball league is something many families in the Westside are not able to afford, but it is only possible with the help of donations and sponsors for the 130 players. The sponsors take care of uniforms, equipment and participation fees.