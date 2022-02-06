Bolden Little League asks Las Vegas community for help after equipment destroyed in fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bolden Little League is calling on the Las Vegas community for help after most of their equipment was destroyed in a fire.

The league president told 8 News Now that they stored about $24,000 worth of gloves, helmets, and uniforms at Doolittle Recreation Park during their off season, but when they went to retrieve it, they discovered it had been burned.

“It was just, you know, terrible. You know, we lost everything,” Bolden Little League President and Founder Mario Berlanga said. “All the uniforms I had in there, gloves, helmets.”

Now, with the season starting in April and practice set to begin in March, they’re scrambling to replace it all and get the kids back on the field.

(Bolden Little League)

Berlanga said about 200 children have already signed up for the 2022 season, and since Bolden doesn’t charge a registration fee, they are relying on donations to get back on their feet.

“It means the difference between playing and not playing.” Berlanga said. “I mean, a lot of kids come into the store and say ‘when are we starting again, when are we starting again.’ It’s exciting to them, it’s a way to keep them out of trouble.”

Berlanga said anyone who wants to help can write a check to Bolden Little League and mail it or bring it to Mario’s WestSide Market at 1960 W. M.L.K. Boulevard.