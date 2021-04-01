Bolden Area Command hosts Easter egg hunt for kids; second event planned for this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of kids and their parents had some pre-Easter fun Thursday at LVMPD Bolden Area Command’s “Easter In the 146” event at Firefighters Memorial Park.

“Easter In The 146,” named after ZIP code 89146 in the Bolden jurisdiction, featured a big Easter egg hunt, live music and free goodies from event sponsors Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Las Vegas FBI. And of course, there was also a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Bolden Area Commander Cpt. Carlos Hank said events like these are imperative to have a good working relationship with the community.

“It’s an opportunity for the kids to see us and humanize us as people in the community,” Hank said. “We’re here to serve them. It’s an opportunity for us to serve the community and bring some joy to the kids of this community.”

Kids gathered in groups to hunt for eggs, which were spread around the park to accommodate social distancing. Two golden eggs were hidden in the field, and the lucky child who found one won a new bicycle or scooter.

“We appreciate the community for coming out and trusting us to enjoy this day and celebrate Easter in the 146,” Hank said.

Bolden Area Command is holding another similar event on Saturday called “Easter In The 106,” referring to ZIP code 89106. This event will be held at the Anointed Tabernacle Church on 3050 W. Holly Ave.