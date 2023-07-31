LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chicken lovers have reason to celebrate as a favorite franchise makes its way to the Las Vegas valley.

According to the news release from the chicken restaurant’s parent company, the Bojangles franchise is part of an agreement that will see 20 new restaurants brought to the Las Vegas area.

“Las Vegas has a diverse and vibrant community that appreciates bold and distinctive flavors. Bojangles perfectly fits into the city’s culinary landscape and provides a delicious alternative for breakfast, lunch and dinner.” (Photo: Bojangles)

“We are looking forward to serving our legendary chicken, biscuits, and tea, for both Las Vegas locals and visitors alike,” said Jose Armario, chief executive officer of Bojangles.

The franchise, known for its biscuits, chicken, sides, and iced tea was founded in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina. There are approximately 800 Bojangles restaurants across 15 states, said a news release.