Cathedral Rock at the top of Kyle Canyon near the site of the “Pine Dining” event on Friday, July 15. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Boil Water Order for the Echo and Cathedral Rock subdivisions of Mt. Charleston was lifted effective immediately, according to a release from the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

Residents of the Echo and Cathedral Rock neighborhoods were advised to flush all respective water fixtures such as bathtubs, showerheads, faucets, hose bibs, and ice makers, to remove any poor-quality water or sediment from their property’s plumbing system.

The release provided the following tips to property owners:

When possible, flush the fixture furthest from the water meter first, then systematically flush all fixtures while moving upstream toward the water meter.

Remove any faucet aerators, strainers, showerheads to prevent clogging from any sediment while flushing.

Cold Water Flush: Run cold water for 5 to 15 minutes, or until water temperature changes.

Hot Water Flush: Flush hot water for a minimum of 15 minutes for a typical household 40-gallon hot-water tank, 30 minutes for an 80-gallon hot water tank or larger. Bathtubs provide a great flushing location as the flow is unrestricted from an aerator.

Dishwashers: After flushing hot water pipes and water heater, run empty dishwasher for one cycle.

Ice Cubes: Run automatic ice machines through a 24-hour cycle and discard the ice.

Refrigerator water-dispensing machine: Water dispensers from refrigerators should be flushed by at least one quart of water. If unsure of your dispenser’s capacity, refer to manufacturer specifications.

Until additional water system repairs are complete, the Boil Water Order remains in effect for all properties within the Old Town subdivision and six properties along the 300 block of Echo Road. Water service to Old Town and the 300 Block of Echo Road remains interrupted. The LVVWD will continue repairing damage caused by Tropical Storm Hilary to restore full water service to these customers.

Updates on the Kyle Canyon water system can be found on the Las Vegas Valley Water District website.