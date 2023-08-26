LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a release from the Las Vegas Valley Water District, the boil water order for the Rainbow subdivision of Mt. Charleston has been lifted as of Saturday.

The release said that residents of Kyle Canyon’s Rainbow subdivision no longer need to boil water before drinking, adding that the order remains in effect for Echo, Old Town and Cathedral Rock subdivisions of Kyle Canyon.

“Water quality sampling and testing has confirmed that the municipal water supplies within the Rainbow subdivision meet safe drinking water standards,” the release said.

Residents of the Rainbow subdivision were advised to flush water fixtures, including bathtubs, showerheads, faucets, hose bibs, and ice makers, to remove sediment and poor-quality water from the plumbing system. The release provided these tips to property owners.

When possible, flush the fixture furthest from the water meter first, then systematically flush all fixtures while moving upstream toward the water meter.

Remove any faucet aerators, strainers, showerheads to prevent clogging from any sediment while flushing.

Cold Water Flush: Run cold water for 5 to 15 minutes, or until water temperature changes.

Hot Water Flush: Flush hot water for a minimum of 15 minutes for a typical household 40-gallon hot-water tank, 30 minutes for an 80-gallon hot water tank or larger. Bathtubs provide a great flushing location as the flow is unrestricted from an aerator.

Dishwashers: After flushing hot water pipes and water heater, run empty dishwasher for one cycle.

Ice Cubes: Run automatic ice machines through a 24-hour cycle and discard the ice.

Refrigerator water-dispensing machine: Water dispensers from refrigerators should be flushed by at least one quart of water. If unsure of your dispenser’s capacity, refer to manufacturer specifications.

Updates on the Kyle Canyon water system can be found on the Las Vegas Valley Water District website.