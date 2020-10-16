‘Boil’ order for Las Vegas water was a fake, water district officials say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fake message on social media — and also spreading through text messages — is advising valley residents to boil water before consuming it.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District says the text messages and Facebook posts are inaccurate and were not issued by the agency.

“Water delivered to LVVWD customers meets or surpasses drinking water standards, and customers can use their tap water for drinking, cooking, and bathing without worry,” according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The LVVWD is working to locate the source of the misinformation.

For general information on your water quality, visit lvvwd.com. LVVWD Customer Care Associates also are available at (702) 870-4194 during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.). After hours, call the LVVWD emergency number, (702) 258-3150.