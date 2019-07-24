Bodycam video shows assistant NLV police chief refusing field sobriety test

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When North Las Vegas Assistant Police Chief Clinton Ryan was pulled over, he told an NHP trooper he had “two or three” beers before driving from Kingman to Las Vegas towing a horse trailer.

But he refused field sobriety tests, telling the trooper, “You can just do it now.”

Ryan was arrested and charged with first-time DUI, as well as having an open container of alcohol and failing to stay in his travel lane, NHP spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

The conversation caught on video:

TROOPER: “Alright, Mr. Ryan, I gotta put you through fields, alright,” the trooper tells him.

RYAN: “You can just do it now … I’ll sit here and wait for a ride, or you can collect me now.”

TROOPER: “Do you think you’re over the limit?”

RYAN: “Probably. Maybe.”

He then tells the trooper he had three or four beers.