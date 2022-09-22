An image from bodycam video from Kingman police of the Sept. 15 officer-involved shooting.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bodycam video has been released as the investigation continues into a police shooting in Kingman, Arizona, that ended in an officer killing a man who had outstanding warrants.

Police were trying to arrest Marcus Adam Fuentes, 36, when he jumped out of a car and ran. He was eventually found in the courtyard of a senior assisted living facility in the neighborhood just west of Stockton Hill Road a few blocks north of Interstate 40.

Bodycam video shows Fuentes standing behind a pillar in the courtyard, telling officers he would kill himself rather than go back to prison. Officers shout warnings and tell him “it doesn’t have to be that way” before the shooting.

Video of the incident is posted on the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. It contains foul language and cuts off just as the shot is fired.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the officer-involved shooting. The investigation will be submitted to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office when it is completed.

Kingman Police Department Officer Mike Morris, an eight-year veteran on the force, was identified as the officer. He has been placed on administrative leave, standard practice for the department.

Information from the initial investigation said Morris fired a single shot, and Fuentes died at Kingman Regional Medical Center.