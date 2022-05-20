LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Body-worn camera video of a March 28 domestic dispute call shows a Nye County commissioner yelling profanities at his wife, accusing her of stealing cash and telling police he doesn’t trust them.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo called 911, bringing officers from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to his property in Pahrump in a dispute between Blundo and his wife, Melissa. A police report indicates the call was for a domestic battery in progress.

The public was not told about the call until 11 days later. The investigation was eventually transferred to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest.

Most of the video has been blurred, and parts of the video are blurred specifically to mask the woman’s face. The video documents officers’ interviews with the couple.

Blundo said $50,000 in cash was missing from a safe, and more money — a bag with $25,000 and a small purse with $2,000 — was missing from his truck. He also said a Glock pistol was also missing. Blundo told an officer he last saw the cash more than a month and a half ago.

There were no arrests. Officers determined there was no probable cause, and they advised Blundo and his wife to separate for awhile to cool off, but neither of them would leave the home. The police report indicates officers didn’t see any signs she had been choked.

In her statement, Melissa wrote that Leo said, “What I really needed was a slap in the face like they could do in the ’70s. He almost slapped me — but stopped short of it by about one half an inch.”

Throughout the video, Melissa says she doesn’t want Blundo to get into trouble, but she detailed how he got on top of her, put his hands around her neck — which prevented her from breathing — and repeatedly intimidated her. The beginning of the hourlong video appears above.

“I don’t want to hurt him. I don’t want him to get in trouble,” Blundo’s wife says.

A harsh exchange between the couple appears at the start of the video when police first arrive as she opens the door behind him to invite officers inside.

“I love him so much. I don’t know why he’s doing this,” she says.

The interview with his wife also reveals a previous theft of $8,000 in cash and a gun — and that theft was never reported to police.

Near the end of the interview, Blundo speaks as if he’s trying to put a statement on record, talking about a previous incident:

“You guys can only do better than you did last time. … All I’m saying is that you guys … I expect you to do better than last time. When presented with cocaine, it seems like that s*** just went missing and we didn’t do anything about it. Let me just repeat that. An elected official who is also a federal candidate, get mailed cocaine — an illicit substance, a significant amount of it, return address with weird-ass postage at their business — and it just seems like it never went anywhere. I don’t even know if you guys knew about it. … So, look, the confidence … you guys can only do better.”

Blundo was also upset when officers asked where he got the money. He said it was none of their business, but eventually said it was money from his business. He didn’t elaborate.

“That’s my husband. He’s the man I love,” she said. “And it’s so hard to say this.”