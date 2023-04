LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Newly released body camera footage showed first responders treating actor Jeremy Renner after he was critically injured in a snowplow accident.

The incident took place on New Year’s Day in Washoe County.

Renner said about three dozen of his bones were broken that day, along with a pierced liver and collapsed lung.

He did appear on the red carpet recently to promote his new show titled Rennervations.

He said he’s on the mend and is continuing physical therapy.