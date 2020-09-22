Body of missing paraglider found in Eureka County

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — The body of a paraglider that went missing nearly a month ago in northern Nye County has been found.

Eureka County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says search and rescue volunteers found the body of James “Kiwi” Johnston on Friday, Sept. 18.

The coroner’s investigation determined that Johnston suffered multiple blunt force trauma due to a high elevation fall.

Johnston was reported missing to the ECSO on Aug. 23. He reportedly didn’t complete his trip as planned after lifting off from Shoshone Mountain near Round Mountain, Nevada, on Aug. 22.

After Johnston didn’t make contact with the other two pilots for 24 hours, they alerted authorities. His goal was to reach Wendover, Nevada.

A NCSO Search and Rescue team responded to the area of Ninemile Peak, where Johnston last logged GPS coordinates. Nye County teamed up with the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office in the effort, as the search area is near the county line.

Search and Rescue canvassed the area for six days, but were unsuccessful in finding anything that would lead to discovering Johnston.

On Wednesday, Sept, 16, ECSO says a passerby noticed an object out of place along a road near the Fish Creek Range in Eureka County. It was Johnston’s paragliding chute.

Search efforts started back again on Sept. 17.

“The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sincere appreciation for all the partnering agencies, volunteers and citizens who helped with this search. This was an extensive search that covered multiple counties, jurisdictions and a lot of collaboration. Without these partnerships and the countless volunteers, this search would not have been possible,” ECSO stated in a news release.