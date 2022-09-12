KINGMAN, Ariz. (KLAS) — An investigation is underway after the body of a missing man was found in a maintenance hole in Kingman last week.

The body of Kingman resident Justin Pardun-Dobson, 49, was found on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9 near Thompson Avenue and Jimmie Drive. His body was located in a maintenance hole in an alleyway.

Pardun-Dobson was reported missing on Aug. 31 and was last seen by his family around Aug. 25.

His cause of death will be determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other details were released.