LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family said Wednesday that the body of a man who has been missing from North Las Vegas since June was found Aug. 24.

Clark Hall’s daughter said in an email that her father’s body was recovered by Red Rock Search & Rescue on Aug. 24.

Hall, 77, was last seen at about 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, near his home on the 5900 block of Autumn Damask Street, near North Pecos and East Tropical, North Las Vegas police said in a June news release.

In that release, police said Hall was taking medications for a recent stroke and cancer but is lucid and “has no underlying health conditions that would make him endangered.”

Kimberly Breeze in an email thanked all who had looked for “our missing loved one.”

No further information was immediately available.