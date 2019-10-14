Body of a missing woman is found in the desert, 2 arrested in connection with her death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police is investigating the murder of a woman, whose body was found Oct.8, in concrete and wooden structure in a desert area north of Las Vegas.

For days the victim’s family had tried to locate her and after not hearing back, reported her missing on May 31, 2019.

On July 18 detectives from the Missing Persons Unit received a tip from an anonymous caller and turned the focus of their investigation towards 45-year-old Christopher Prestipino, who they were informed had been involved in the victim’s disappearance.

Detectives learned that that the victim indeed had been held against her will and murdered inside Prestipino’s home.

It was also discovered that Prestipino did not act alone, investigators were led to Lisa Mort, 31, who knew what happened and also helped Prestipino.

They were both arrested and booked at CCDC. Christopher Prestipino is facing charges that include open murder, kidnapping in the first degree resulting substantial bodily harm and conspiracy murder.

Lisa Mort faces charges for harboring, concealing and aiding a felony offender.

The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of her death will be released by the Carl County Coroner’s Office.

The public is asked to call Metro Police Homicide Unit with any information that can assist in the investigation of this case.