LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating the body of a child found near W. Owens Avenue and North MLK Boulevard. According to Metro, officers arrived at 1700 H Street after someone found a body.

According to police, Metro’s abuse and neglect team are investigating.

Metro Police said the investigation is in its early stages, so no information was released.

H Street is closed northbound and southbound from Weaver to Doolittle.

Metro says everyone should avoid the area.