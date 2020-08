HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police is conducting an investigation after a body was found Monday morning near Boulder Highway and Equestrian Drive.

Police received the call around 10 a.m. and were dispatched to the 1200 block of Equestrian Drive in reference to the deceased subject.

This is an open and active investigation, HPD says. No further details were provided.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.