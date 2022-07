Body discovered during search and rescue in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A body was discovered by North Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews during an attempted search and rescue.

The body was unrelated to the search and rescue attempts, however. It is unknown how long it had been there prior to its discovery.

This incident took place in a wash on the 3000 block of Alexander Road, west of Nellis Airforce Base.

The North Las Vegas Police Department has taken over the investigation. No further information has been currently been provided.