Body found in Mystery Canyon at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KLAS) — Officials say the body of a canyoneer has been recovered in Mystery Canyon at Zion National Park.

The body was found Sunday evening after a search throughout the afternoon.

Park visitors reported earlier in the day that a woman had fallen 50 to 80 feet in Mystery Canyon. Officials say the woman was canyoneering in the area and had injuries consistent with a high-elevation fall.

A rescue helicopter was not able to reach the 26-year-old woman, due to the narrow canyon walls. Medics were later able to reach her shortly before she died.

The incident is still under investigation by the National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.