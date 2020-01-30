UPDATE: Body found in middle of road likely due to hit-and-run crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say that a body found in the middle of the road near Lamb & Stewart is most likely not a homicide, despite earlier investigations. The body of a man in his fifties was found just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, and police believe it to be the result of a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Lt. Ray Spencer with Metro says the initial investigation showed a gunshot wound to the stomach, but further investigation showed the would was likely a jacket button that lodged into the man when he was hit by a car.

8 News Now will have updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories