UPDATE: Body found in middle of road likely due to hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say that a body found in the middle of the road near Lamb & Stewart is most likely not a homicide, despite earlier investigations. The body of a man in his fifties was found just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, and police believe it to be the result of a deadly hit-and-run crash.

#UPDATE: Detectives now believe this could be a deadly car vs. pedestrian hit & run crash.



It was originally deemed to be a homicide, but closer inspection shows the victim’s wound is most likely not a gunshot wound. @8NewsNow #8NN https://t.co/5Z1hvxGZ30 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) January 30, 2020

Lt. Ray Spencer with Metro says the initial investigation showed a gunshot wound to the stomach, but further investigation showed the would was likely a jacket button that lodged into the man when he was hit by a car.

8 News Now will have updates on this developing story.