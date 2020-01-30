UPDATE: Body found in middle of road likely due to hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say that a body found in the middle of the road near Lamb & Stewart is most likely not a homicide, despite earlier investigations. The body of a man in his fifties was found just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, and police believe it to be the result of a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Lt. Ray Spencer with Metro says the initial investigation showed a gunshot wound to the stomach, but further investigation showed the would was likely a jacket button that lodged into the man when he was hit by a car.
