LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police found a body in an east Las Vegas valley wash two days after two people went missing during Wednesday night’s storms.

On Friday around 7:30 a.m., Metro police were conducting a follow-up investigation after two people went missing in washes Wednesday night. While officers were there, they discovered a body in a wash in the 5400 block of Clubhouse Drive near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

The Clark County Coroner’s office believes the man was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 200 block of East Flamingo Road near Koval Lane after they received several calls saying they saw people being washed away in the canal.

The fire department responded to the wash and was able to rescue a man however, a woman is still missing, according to police.

Around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday the fire department and Metro police responded to the area of Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard after reports of a man being washed away, police said.

Park police attempted to rescue the man but were unsuccessful.

According to police, a citizen told officers that two additional people were also washed away in the area of Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

In total, CCFD said five engines, one heavy rescue, one rescue, and two battalion chiefs were included in the total 28 personnel responding between the two incidents.