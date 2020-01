LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says they have found a body in a field in the east valley, and are investigating whether it may be a homicide.

Metro was notified about the body by a passerby just before 6:30 a.m. Monday in the area of South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive.

Officials tell 8 News Now that homicide units are now on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.