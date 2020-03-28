Body found in couple’s home, man and woman arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested a boyfriend and girlfriend after a man’s body was found in their home. Police say they were tipped off about the body by a friend of the female suspect.

A woman walked into Spring Valley Area Command Friday and said a friend told her that her and her boyfriend killed a man the night before. She said they planned to hide the body in California. The suspect also sent a picture of the body to the woman who gave police the tip.

The homicide unit started investigating, and later made their way to the 2200 block of North Colbrook in the northeast part of the valley. There, police found the man and woman leaving their home. Officers searched the home and found the male victim’s body in the bathroom.

The couple was arrested. The investigation is still ongoing.