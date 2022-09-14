No foul play suspected at this time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was found deceased inside a car at Lake Mead on Tuesday, park rangers said Wednesday.

The car was parked in the area of Government Wash on the north side of the lake, a park spokesperson said, adding the car was recently driven there and did not appear from the lake’s receding waters.

Investigators do not suspect foul play or homicide at this time, the spokesperson said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the person’s identity and cause of death. At this point in the investigation, Las Vegas Metro police are not involved.

Government Wash is the same area where a once-sunken speedboat now sits far from the current shoreline.

Since May 1, several sets of human remains have been discovered at the lake.

In August, journalists from Sweden found a gun about 100 yards from where a body was found in a barrel.