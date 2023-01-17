LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.

The woman has not been identified and there were no obvious signs of foul play, according to a social media post by the Bullhead City Police Department.

Police were notified of the body at about 7:35 a.m. Tuesday. The body was found in a lagoon in the Palo Verde Meadows Estates in the 2800 block of Camino Del Rio. That’s about six miles south of Laughlin casinos on the Nevada side of the river.

The cause of death and identity will be determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.