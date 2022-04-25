Logandale, Nev. (KLAS) — A body was found Monday at the remains of a fire that occurred Saturday in Logandale.

According to the Moapa Valley Fire District, a mobile home fire was reported at 2120 Ash St. on Saturday evening, and a basement was visibly engulfed in flames.

According to the fire district, firefighters were forced to fight the fire from the exterior of the home, and it was reported that the homeowner was possibly inside. Crews were unable to enter due to the condition of the structure.

A body was found in the remains of a fire in Logandale, NV (Moapa Valley Fire District)

Crews were searching for the homeowner on Sunday, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department located a body at around 4 p.m. Monday.

The case has been turned over to the Clark County Coroner’s office, which will release the identification and cause and manner of death of the victim.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.