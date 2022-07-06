LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A body was recovered Wednesday at Lake Mead near where a woman was reported missing almost a week ago.

The body of an adult female was recovered near the Boulder Islands on Lake Mead where a Boulder City woman known as “Lily” went missing the morning of June 30.

She was reported missing at around 6:15 a.m. after officials received an emergency call about two people falling off a jet ski. A man who fell off was rescued, but Lily had not been seen since she went into the water.

Neither of the two were wearing life jackets.

Woman, named “Lily,” reported missing at Lake Mead after falling off jet ski. (Credit: NPS)

By the evening of June 30, the National Park Service had reported the search for the woman had become a recovery effort. Photos were released of her the following morning, and she was described as being 22 years old with long brown hair dyed red, around 5’2″, and between 110 to 120 pounds.

The body was located with a remotely operated vehicle by National Park Service Rangers and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman’s identity and cause of death will be determined by the Clark County Medical Examiner, and the incident remains under investigation.