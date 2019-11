LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating after a body was found in a home after a house fire. It happened Sunday morning near the area of Cancun Avenue and Valla De Bravo St.

Officials say the fire department responded to the call of a house fire in the area. Once fire crews made their way inside the home, they found one person dead.

FATAL FIRE: TOC: 9:15AM. 5905 Cancun Ave. fire in bedroom/mattress of 1-sto house – OUT, deceased woman found in bedroom, no extension, cause U/I, fire investigators on scene with other agencies/routine fatal investigation .#PIO1NEWS. E9,56,55, T9, R41, B4,15, PIO1, 6i2,7,12 pic.twitter.com/g4KCEzgbBd — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 24, 2019

There’s no word on cause of death at this time, and we do not yet know the identity of the person. Metro’s homicide unit is investigating.