LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A body that was buried in the Arizona desert was exhumed on Thursday in the investigation of a homicide that occurred in Bakersfield, California, in late September.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) indicates the last of several suspects in the investigation was arrested Friday morning by Bakersfield police.

Garrett Sebastian Cole, 31, of Bakersfield faces charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Garrett Sebastian Cole (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

According to media reports in Bakersfield, the homicide involved a failed drug deal. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Bakersfield detectives contacted MCSO on Tuesday after learning that some of the suspects in the case might have gone to Fort Mohave, about 109 miles south of Las Vegas on the Arizona-California border. Mohave County deputies and detectives executed a search warrant on Wednesday in the 2200 block of Flathead Road.

Bakersfield detectives were able to obtain information indicating the victim was murdered in California and the body was taken to Fort Mohave, where it was buried in the desert. The body was found off Boundary Cone Road in Mohave Valley. “(Bakersfield) detectives were able to locate the burial site and the homicide victim was exhumed by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday (10/6),” according to information provided by the sheriff’s office.

Cole has family that lives in the Fort Mohave area, authorities said.