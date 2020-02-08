Body camera footage shows harrowing moments police respond to deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Body camera footage shows the harrowing moments Metro Police responded to the deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire in December 2019.

“Oh my goodness. The apartments caught on fire,” says one resident.

A pregnant woman screams for help.

“This is bad. We’ve got somebody who’s pregnant with a broken ankle,” said an officer.

In the video, police scale the side of the Alpine Motel Apartments to help several people escape. The exit door inside of the building was reportedly bolted shut.

In the video, families are overheard desperately searching for their loved ones.

“I want my brother!” one person screams.

“My grandpa is in there!” says another.

“My son… my son! My son may be on the second floor!” another shouts.

Chaos ensues as an officer breaks a window to help those who are trapped. The fire was reportedly caused by a stove that was used to heat a first-floor unit.

The fire at the Alpine was the city’s deadliest residential fire. Six people died, and 13 others were injured.

“We have several deceased. We probably should start taping the area,” an officer says. “Are you sure?” another officer says before the footage goes black.