Body cam footage released from Metro’s 3rd officer-involved shooting of 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police released new video from this weekend’s officer-involved shooting. The incident happened near Valley View and Cactus Avenue on Rosalba Street Sunday.

In the newly-released body cam footage, you can hear Officer Andrea Mitre shout commands to a man who approaches the door with two guns in his hands.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Cory Iturribarria.

Police received a 911 call where they could hear a man yelling and threatening to kill people. When officers arrived, they learned Iturriburria was arguing with his mother and her husband.

As police approached the home, the older man came out.

Officer Mitre commanded Iturribarria to put the guns down. When he raised both guns, she shot five times.

“The shotgun that belongs to the step dad, the elergl male was legally owned,” said Metro Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones. “Our investigation is still ongoing to determine where the pistol came from. From what we’ve been told, it was no knowledge of that pistol being in the house by the mom or the stepdad.”

Iturribarria is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, assault with a deadly weapon on an elderly person and coercion of domestic violence with threats of physical force.

Metro told 8 News Now there was a previous call the night before where Iturribarria was taken to the hospital on a legal 2,000, meaning he was placed on hold for a mental screening.